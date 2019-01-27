Prabhu Deva's latest movie Charlie Chaplin 2 has been hit by piracy. The full movie with different qualities has been leaked online on torrent sites.

The movie is a sequel to Sakthi Chidambaram's 2002 hit movie Charlie Chaplin. Nikki Galrani and Adah Sharam are the female leads in the flick, which has Prabhu, Samir Kocchar, Vivek Prasanna and others in the cast.

Thiru (Prabhu Deva) runs a marriage bureau and successfully fixed the marriage of 99 couple and on the verge reaching the century mark. At this stage, his family wants him to settledown with married bliss and he falls in love with Sara (Nikki). But a single mistake ruins the relationship. What follows next forms the crux of the story.

The makers were hoping that Charlie Chaplin 2 would do well at the box office in the days to come. With the movie being hit by piracy, the business of the film at the box office is likely to be impacted.

Piracy has badly affected not only Kollywood but film industries across the world. Although many strict measures and policies have been implemented by governments, none of them has been successful in curbing this menace.

Almost all big movies make it to the internet within a day of their release. While some movies made their way to the internet (with good or poor print quality) within a day of release, there have been instances when some movies were leaked online even before they hit theatres.

All the movies released in the recent months have hit torrent sites.