Within minutes after the new Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as new Chief Minister, infighting intensified in the Congress as party's stalwart in Punjab Sunil Jakhar lambasted leadership for dividing Punjab on basis of "race, caste, identities-forgetting the eternal message of Guru".

Jakhar, who was among the frontrunners for the top post after Capt. Amarinder Singh resigned on Saturday, also slammed the party's in-charge of Punjab affairs, Harish Rawat, for undermining the authority of the new Chief Minister.

"Sagacious words of Jathedar of Shri Akal Takht Sahib couldn't have come at a better time when petty-minded small people occupying high positions are trying to divide Punjab on basis of race/caste/identities-forgetting eternal message of Guru," Jakhar tweeted within minutes after Channi took oath as Chief Minister.

"On the swearing-in day of Sh @Charnjit_channi as Chief Minister, Mr. Rawats's statement that "elections will be fought under Sidhu", is baffling. It's likely to undermine CM's authority but also negate the very 'raison d'être' of his selection for this position," Jakhar stated in another tweet.

Jakhar was a frontrunner in the race to succeed Captain

After the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar was the frontrunner to become the next chief minister of Punjab. Sunil Jakhar, who is close to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, was emerged as one of the frontrunners for the top post.

His name was dropped as some Congress leaders publically stated that only Sikh should be the Chief Minister of Punjab. It was only after such statements of Congress leaders that Jakhar missed the opportunity to become the first Hindu Chief Minister of Punjab. Annoyed over being ignored on the basis of religion, Jakhar slammed party leadership.

Captain reiterates support to agitating farmers

"Sad at not being able to personally hand over job letters to kin of 150 farmers who had lost their lives in stir against #FarmLaws. Hope CM-designated Charanjit S Channi will do needful at earliest. I continue to stand with farmers in the fight for justice," Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted.

He further stated, "It is the responsibility of every government and political dispensation, be it in Punjab or any other state, as well as the Centre, to ensure that the farmers get their due."