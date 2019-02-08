Actor Charandeep Surineni, who is currently sporting long hair and beard, has revealed some details about his roles in Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Rajasekhar's Kalki.

Charandeep aka Charan Surineni needs no introduction as he has proved that he is a versatile actor in a film like PSV Garuda Vega. As a quintessential baddie, the young actor has made a name for himself. His style of villainy is distinct and that explains why the guy is one of the most sought-after names.

In the past, we have also seen Charan Surineni as Kalakeya Prabhakar's brother in Baahubali and as a villain in Puri Jagannadh's Loafer. Not just in Telugu, he has consistently been doing nicely-written roles in Tamil and Kannada as well.

Charan Surineni will next be seen in Megastar Chiranjeevi's magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Kalki, the Prasanth Varma-directed movie starring Dr Rajasekhar, is his another film. The actor is also part of Seemaraja, the Samantha-Sivakarthikeyan film, releasing on February 8.

Talking about his career, Charan says, "Playing the role of an NIA officer in PSV Garuda Vega brought me a good name. I am glad to be once again working with Rajasekhar sir in Kalki. I am playing a negative role, that of a cop, in Kalki. I am glad to be doing Sye Raa. I can't speak about the role as it's too early. Let me just say that it's a very good role. I am also busy with Tamil movies."

Charan adds, "I have done about ten films so far in Kollywood. After Seemaraja, I am doing a big-ticket entertainer currently. Besides these films, I am in talks for three-four big-ticket movies. I have also been approached for a web series by an international streaming site. I will talk about the project soon. I am happy about this phase and I thank the directors and producers for offering me the right roles."

Undergoing makeovers and showing new mannerisms is something Charan Surineni likes a lot. He has been an actor for about 8 years now. By playing versatile roles, the 31-year-old man has evolved as an actor. The Hyderabad-based actor, who is 6ft tall, is surely making the right career moves.