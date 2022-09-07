Following the failure of infrastructure in Bengaluru after the unprecedented rainfall, especially in the regions that house the IT companies, the state government said it will be holding a meeting with the heads and representatives of the tech companies on Wednesday evening.

The meeting is scheduled at 5 p.m., according to the official communication from the state Ministry of Electronics Information Technology Biotechnology and Science & Technology.

Ashwanth Narayan, Minister for Higher Education; IT & BT, Science & Technology; Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood has called upon the tech company heads to participate and share grievances. He has further stated that the heads and representatives of the tech companies such as Infosys, Wipro, Emphasis, Goldman Sachs, Intel, TCS, Philips, Sonata and others will be participating.

Narayan will chair the meeting, which is being organised in the conference room in Vidhana Soudha. "We will listen to the woes of tech firm representatives in the meeting. BBMP Commissioner will present PPT regarding the handling of crisis situations. The government is honestly attempting to solve the crisis," he stated.

The meeting will be attended by the Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Bengaluru Police Commissioner.

Authorities have heaved a sigh of relief as water levels on the stretch of Sarjapur Road in Bengaluru have come down. Police have stated that the road is clear for driving to reach HSR Layout and Central Silk Board Junction.

Encroachments to be removed: Revenue Minister

Minister for Revenue R. Ashok stated that encroachments will be removed mercilessly. BBMP has identified 175 encroachments in the Mahadevapura. The authorities have begun operations to remove encroachments.

HAL traffic police in Bengaluru have given a traffic advisory to avoid going towards Eco World as water logging has not been cleared yet.

The Outer Ring Road Company Association (ORRCA) in Bengaluru had written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai that IT firms on the Outer Ring Road have suffered a loss of Rs 225 crore due to the floods following heavy rainfall.

The letter highlighted the poor infrastructure between the Central Silk Board and the K.R. Puram corridor, which supports the livelihood of one million people, including half a million software professionals. The letter has also warned that the IT companies will search for alternative destinations if the situation continues.

Ashwath Narayan stated that recent rains in Bengaluru have been extraordinary and the state government is actively monitoring the issue and working hard to resolve it as soon as possible.

"A thriving city that has been continually growing for decades is bound to face certain infrastructure issues," he said. "I have initiated a meeting and will talk with industry leaders and corporate executives soon. We will work together to find a solution. CM Basavaraj Bommai has taken a serious and keen interest in resolving the concerns as soon as possible," he added.

