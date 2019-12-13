After the heated argument between Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Andhra Pradesh Assembly marshals for not allowing the party leaders to enter the state assembly, TDP moved a privilege motion against chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday (December 13).

On Thursday (December 13), TDP chief and Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu along with other party MLAs had a war of words with the marshals after he was denied entry to the state assembly. It is alleged that the TDP supremo used unparliamentary words against the marshals, which had created a row in the assembly.

It is alleged that Chandrababu Naidu along with his son Nara Lokesh was not allowed to enter the Assembly premises by the chief marshal as he was wearing a black flag, while the YSRCP claims that Naidu was restricted as he misbehaved with the marshals and used abusive language against them.

Video goes viral

A video of the vent was also played in the house, where Andhra CM and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that Naidu used offensive language against the marshals who were doing their duty. The YSRCP leaders had also demanded the suspension of Naidu from the state assembly.

A chaotic situation was witnessed inside the house after the incident and a resolution was passed in the assembly authorising the Speaker Thammineni Seetharam to take appropriate action in the case. Both TDP and YSRCP have been engaging in a verbal spat after the incident.

The speaker has received complaints against both Reddy and Naidu. Conceding the demand of the treasury benches, the Speaker has asked Naidu to apologise for the altercation outside the assembly.

However, Naidu said that he has not used any derogatory term as claimed by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. He asked the Speaker who will take responsibility for the insult and demanded an apology for the ill-treatment he faced outside the Assembly.

He also tweeted from his personal handle saying "Y'day I was humiliated at the behest of Jagan Mohan Reddy when Marshalls tried to stop me from entering the assembly premises for no reason. While I said "No Question" during the scuffle, YCP is shamelessly lying that I spoke an unparliamentary word! May God save AP from these criminals!!"

He also said that all these are conspiracies to prevent him from entering the assembly and to cover the failures of YSRCP government during its 6 months of the ruling.