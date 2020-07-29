Famous panel show Taskmaster was originally created by ace comedian Alex Horne during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2010. From 2015 till 2019 the show was aired on UKTV channel, Dave. Reportedly in 2019, the makers of the show announced that they will be moving from its original UKTV home of Dave to Channel 4.

Here's a piece of good news for the fans of Taskmaster. The makers announced the brand new lineup for first-ever Channel 4 series.

Hosted by Alex Horne and Greg Davies, the contestants will be competing with each other in a variety of outlandish tasks given by the taskmasters.

Confirmed names for the upcoming tenth series are :

This Country co-creator Daisy May Cooper, writer and actor Johnny Vegas (Benidorm), BAFTA-winning actress Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd), stand-up comedian Mawaan Rizwan (Live at the Apollo), and podcaster Richard Herring.

There's no word just yet on exactly what challenges are in store for the contestants, undoubtedly the contestants will have to please the taskmaster to win the show.

Changes in the format of Taskmaster series 10

According to reports in the Digital spy Alex said, owing to the current ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there won't be studio audience this time, that means it will be an altogether different feeling.

Alex has assured fans that although the show has moved to channel 4, the format remains unchanged. The viewers will get to witness the same amount of personal and professional humiliation.

Fans have plenty more to look forward to as well after Channel 4 commissioned five seasons of the show to air over the next few years.