India were one of the most consistent teams at the ICC Cricket World Cup and on paper, the favourites to win the semi-final clash against New Zealand. However, led by Kane Williamson, the New Zealand bowlers sliced through the Indian top order and in a matter of 30 to 40 minutes the famed Indian batting was brought to its knees.

There was a fightback from MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, but in a closely fought contest, India's chase lost steam and they were knocked out of the tournament. For a side which had topped the league stage, this was a hard pill to swallow and following their exit, there was a pool of thought which suggested that the ICC should also introduce the playoffs scenario for the semi-finals, much like the way it is used in the Indian Premier League.

This has now been endorsed by Indian skipper Virat Kohli - he believes that the ICC should look at the value of topping the table.

"Who knows in future. Maybe. If topping the table means anything. I think these things can come into consideration, looking at the magnitude of this tournament. That is a really valid point. You never know when that is going to be implemented," Kohli said at the post-match conference.

What is a play-offs scenario?

As far as the play-offs scenario is concerned, the top two ranked teams after the league stage meet in the first match. The winner goes through to the finals, while the loser is not out. The third and fourth-placed sides meet and while the winner meets the loser of the first match between the top 2 sides, the loser is eliminated. The winner of this match - that is, the match between the loser of the first qualifier and the winner of the second qualifier eventually advances to the finals. This gives two chances to the top two ranked sides after the league stages.

"But I think that's the challenge and different kind of fun of these games as well that you have to be precise. It doesn't matter what you have done before that. It's a fresh day, fresh start, and if you are not good enough, you go home. So you have to accept that, as I said. It's a different challenge for all the teams to turn up on that day and be absolutely at the top of their game and whoever does that they get the result, as you saw today," Kohli further added.