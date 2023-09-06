Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz: How to participate in ISRO contest to win Rs 1 lakh [details]

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is celebrating the remarkable moon landing of Chandrayaan-3, which has propelled India into the elite four club. As the nation is taking pride in this historic feat, ISRO wants you to sharpen your knowledge about the Chandrayaan-3 mission and win cash prizes while at it. As the Pragyan rover uncovers many lunar secrets kept hidden till now, ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz will teach Indians valuable knowledge about the mission itself.

Taking to X, ISRO wrote, "@mygovindia has organised Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz honouring India's amazing space exploration journey, to explore the wonders of the moon, and to demonstrate our love of science and discovery." And yes, the quiz is open to all Indian citizens.

How to participate in Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz?

Are you eager to test your space knowledge and stand a chance to win cash prizes? Participating in the ISRO Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz is easy. Here's a step-by-step guide to get you started:

Register on MyGov

To participate in the Chandrayaan 3 MahaQuiz, you need to create an individual account on MyGov.

Make sure to provide accurate and complete details in your profile. An incomplete profile will not be eligible to win.

Eligibility

The quiz is open to all Indian citizens.

International users can participate using a valid email ID for OTP validation.

Quiz Rules

The quiz consists of 10 questions that need to be answered within 300 seconds.

There is no negative marking.

Questions will be randomly selected from a question bank.

OTP Verification to play

Indian participants will receive an OTP on their registered mobile number for validation.

International participants will receive an OTP on their registered email ID.

Each mobile number and email ID can be used only once for participation.

Click on the 'Submit' button after OTP verification to start the quiz.

Prizes

The top performer will receive a cash prize of ₹1,00,000 (One lakh rupees).

The second-best performer will be awarded ₹75,000 (Seventy-five thousand rupees).

The third best performer will receive ₹50,000 (Fifty thousand rupees).

The next hundred (100) best performers will be awarded ₹2,000 (Two thousand rupees) each.

The following two hundred (200) best performers will receive ₹1,000 (One thousand rupees) each.

All participants will receive a participation certificate, which can be downloaded.

It's also worth noting that ISRO and MyGov reserve the right to modify or discontinue the quiz in case of unforeseen events. Their decisions regarding the quiz are final and binding, and no correspondence will be entertained.