The Chandrayaan 3 mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully completed its LVM 3 launch. India's third moon mission took off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Friday afternoon. It will take over a month to land on the lunar surface and launch an exploration using a rover.

Chandrayaan 3 mission will aim at landing softly on the lunar surface. When successful, India will only be the fourth country after the US, Russia and China to achieve such a feat.

The 43.5 metre tall rocket weighing about 642 ton furiously rushed towards the skies with thick orange flame leaving behind an anaconda like long and thick white smoke. The rocket is nicknamed as 'Bahubali' as like the well built hero in the successful film lifting a heavy Lingam, the rocket carries the 3.8-tonne Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.

Indians rejoice, team ISRO delighted

Early visuals upon the successful launch of the Chandrayaan 3 has everyone beaming with joy. Indians across the world are sharing their delight on such a momentous milestone. Check out the reactions below:

"India successfully launches Chandrayaan-3 marking another significant milestone in space exploration. Heartiest congratulations to the ISRO team and everyone who worked relentlessly to accomplish the feat! It demonstrates the nation's unwavering commitment to advancement in space science and technology. My best wishes for the success of the lunar mission," President Droupadi Murmu tweeted.

"Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!" Indian PM Narendra Modi tweeted.

"A historic day to be etched in the memory of the nation forever! Kudos to Team ISRO on the successful launch of the Chandrayaan3 and placing it in the desired orbit. The nation salutes you for your determination ! This is New Indiaand the confidence that Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji has instilled in every Indian is truly remarkable. Under his leadership, not even the sky is the limit for our goals & ambitions. Every Indian is immensely proud of your achievements. My best wishes to team ISRO," Anurag Thakur tweeted.

"Proud moment for the whole nation!! Heartiest congratulations to the ISRO and the dedicated team of scientists on creating a new chapter in space innovation by successfully launching the Chandrayaan3 into orbit. This extraordinary endeavor carries the aspirations and dreams of 1.4 billion Indians. Under the visionary leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, will enlist itself as only the 4th country to achieve this remarkable feat in the Moon mission," Nitin Gadkari tweeted.

"Big day for Indian Space exploration journey with Chandrayaan3 all set for its launch today. I join the country in offering my best wishes to all ISRO scientists, technicians and support staff on their commendable work as our country takes a brilliant step forward in its mission to the moon," Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar tweeted.

"ISRO's payloads carry the dreams, pride and belief of 1.4 billion Indians. Chandrayaan-3 launch swells all our hearts with pride. Congratulations to all our scientists for their untiring efforts. Memorable day for all Indians. Jai Hind!" Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.