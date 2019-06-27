Just a day after the demolition of the conference hall 'Praja Vedika' built by the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu, it has been reported that the government plans to demolish his bungalow on the banks of Krishna.

Naidu's rented bungalow, Lingamaneni guesthouse, which is adjacent to the Praja Vedika, stands on the banks of river Krishna in Undavalli in Guntur district. It might be the next target of the state government headed by YS Jaganmohan Reddy, as per reports. It is alleged that the guesthouse was also built in violation of River Conservation Act, just like the conference hall.

Andhra CM Jagan Reddy said on Tuesday that he intentionally chose to demolish Praja Vedika to show that the government itself created a structure by violating the rules. He had claimed that the conference hall violated many laws such as the Green Tribunal orders, River Conservation Act and the Lokayukta judgements.

Jagan also said that Naidu's rented residence, built by real estate giant Lingamaneni Estates Pvt Ltd (LEPL), is an illegal building. "Even if I stay it is wrong and does not make a difference. Is it justified when a person from higher authority does such a thing," he asked.

YSRCP legislator Alla Ramakrishna Reddy had earlier said that he will not rest until Naidu's house is demolished. Reddy has been fighting cases against illegal construction on the Krishna river bank for five years. He said that his fight against illegal construction will continue until they are demolished.

Naidu moved to the Lingamaneni guesthouse after shifting from Hyderabad to the new capital city of Amaravati and has been living there from the past four years. The posh guesthouse is built on an area of 1.35 acres along the banks of the river Krishna.

However, the TDP general secretary and Naidu's son Nara Lokesh claimed that the residence was built according to the government norms and had all the permissions for the construction. He said that the structure did not violate any of the rules and was constructed 50 metres away from the river bank when it was constructed back in 2014. He said that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is just involving in "petty politics" and the government cannot just raze the building.

Naidu termed the move of demolishing his residence as political vendetta. According to the reports, the TDP leaders have told Naidu to look for alternative accommodation before YSRCP humiliates him by giving an eviction notice. It is alleged that some of the party workers also offered him land to construct a new house but Naidu refused it.

Not just the guesthouse but several other structures along the river also face the threat of demolition.