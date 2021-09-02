Former Rajya Sabha MP and journalist Chandan Mitra passed away on Wednesday night, his son Kushan Mitra has told news agency ANI.

"Since it is already out there; Dad passed away late last night. He had been suffering for a while," Kushan Mitra tweeted on Thursday morning. Chandan Mitra was 66.

Chandan Mitra was the founder editor of The Pioneer and remained its managing director till June this year. Prior to this, he worked with the Times of India in New Delhi.

Chandan Mitra was nominated as a Rajya Sabha member in 2003 and he became an elected member of the Rajya Sabha in 2010 from the BJP representing Madhya Pradesh. In 2018, he joined the All India Trinamool Congress.

Chandan Mitra went to La Martuinuere school in Calcutta and then attended Delhi's St Stephen's. From there, he went to Oxford University for his higher studies. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

PM Narendra Modi expressed his condolences in a tweet saying, "Shri Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intellect and insights. He distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Many others and his former colleagues and editors have shared condolences on Twitter. Here are some:

Deeply saddened by this news. Chandan was my campaign manager in my successful race to be President of the St Stephen’s College Union Society, served in my Cabinet & succeeded me. We remained in touch over the years, ironically till I returned to Delhi& politics separated us. RIP https://t.co/3jCtJqVzJk — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 2, 2021

I lost my closest friend—editor of Pioneer & former MP Chandan Mitra—this morning. We were together as students of La Martiniere & went on to St Stephen’s & Oxford. We joined journalism at the same time & shared the excitement of Ayodhya & the saffron wave. 1/2 — Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) September 2, 2021