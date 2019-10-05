Director Thiru's Telugu movie Chanakya starring Gopichand, Mehreen Pirzada and Zareen Khan, has struck a chord with audience and received positive review and ratings from them.

Chanakya is an action spy thriller film. Thiru has written the script and dialogues for it with Abburi Ravi. The flcik is produced by Rama Brahmam Sunkara under the banner AK Entertainments. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 146.44 minutes.

Chanakya movie story: It about a RAW Agent Arjun Srikar (Gopichand), who nabs a important member from most wanted terrorist Abdul Saleem Khureshi's team. Soon, Arjun turns Ramakrishna and turns a bank employee. Arun lands in problems, when his colleagues get kidnapped by Abdul. How he saves them from the terrorists forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Chanakya deals with an interesting story that is about a mission against terrorism. Its screenplay is packed with captivating action sequences and secret operations to safeguard the country, this thriller will leave you at the edge of your seat, say the audience.

Performances: Gopichand has delivered electrifying performance, which is the highlight of Chanakya. Mehreen Pirzada and Zareen Khan's gramour and chemistry with the hero are among the assets of the film. Nassar, Rajesh Khattar and Upen Patel have also done justice to their roles, say the viewers.

Technical: Chanakya has decent production values and background score, picturisation, dialogues and action choreography are the attractions on the technical front, add the audience.

Chanakya movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see audience's verdict:

Watched #Chanakya ..very gripping and well made . Showed a totally different side of a spy thriller . @YoursGopichand looks the best till date and excelled in the role of a spy. Dop Vetri has given a feast to watch . Fantabulous background score by Sri Charan.

#Chanakya #ChanakyaReview Decent 1st half and very good 2nd half, Gopichand acting look kuda adhiripoindi twists bagunai..songs below avg , bgm keka Overall a good movie for those who love Spy action films..

Its OCT 5th.. CHANAKYA gonna make it magical...watching d film now....thorough experience of a spy thriller. tremendous Gopichand vetri..sricharan...abburi...thiru.. zareen fab perfmces watch it to believe me its a thrilling dasara gift for us all from AK47 entertaiments

#Chanakya First half was good and second half was decent good screenplay and gripping content makes movie interesting and @YoursGopichand performance was brilliant my review 3.25/5

#chanakya 2 half chala interesting ga teestunnadu ..kidnap scene , Mission Chanakya is on 2 nd half nilabettesindi movie ni #chanakya twists bagunnai Asal ah villan gadi bgm ite Dusseshra winner #chanakya 1st half Intro Mission scene 10-15mins ali tho comedy tappa anta ok, interval seq 2nd half nilabettsindi Racy kidnap scene , Twists BGM Overall Go for it #SarileruNeekevvaru #rrr #venkymama #SyeRaa

#Chanakya Movie Review: 3.5/5 Highlights: #Gopichand's transformation and performance Racy screenplay interesting twists Top class background score Production Values Gripping narration Suitable locales

#Chanakya Different kind of movie with nice twists..... Overall a blockbuster for this dushera festival.... Congrats @YoursGopichand @AnilSunkara1

