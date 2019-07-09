American model Kinsey Wolanski shot to fame after she invaded the pitch in a black swimsuit during the Champions League final match between Liverpool and Tottenham. Recently, in the Copa America final between Brazil and Peru she along with her boyfriend had the same plan in mind. But the duo failed this time around as they were arrested by the police at the iconic Maracana stadium in Rio Se Janeiro.

The girlfriend of famous YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy was seen running in a black swimsuit which had the advertisement of a Russian porn pranking website named Vitaly on it in the Champions League final. She was escorted by the security off the pitch and sent to jail.

The duo had planned for a similar thing for the Copa America final and they flew to Brazil.

On the night of the match, she posted an Instagram story stating the couple was in jail. The caption of the story read, "We failed Copa America.... will post all details tomorrow, currently in jail."

Then the next day morning she again took to her Instagram account posting images of them in disguise and stated, "I'll admit Copa America you definitely won but we had one hell of an adventure trying."

She also wrote about how did they go to Brazil. They also made it to the stands in disguise but unfortunately were tackled by 20 security guys. The post read," 'Flew to Brazil, dressed up in disguise, made it to our seats and it ended in Vitaly's badass getting tackled by 20 security guards."

The post further read, "We are out of jail and now enjoying our time in Brazil!"

Wolanski uploaded a video of the food the couple had after being released from jail.

The swimsuit model was quoted as saying by The Sun after the Champions League fame, "By the time I'm 30 I plan on making enough money to retire, and streaking at the Champions League will only help me achieve that. I plan to do a lot more streaking to raise my profile."

She further stated that due to the Champions League incident her number of followers increased from 300,000 to over two million and she was very much happy with the response.

But after the failure in the Copa America final she will be looking forward to the Champions League final in 2020.