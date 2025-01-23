'Champion Has Taken the Trophy': BB 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra hits back at Rajat Dalal's Fans; Rajat attacks Karan

Bigg Boss 18 officially ended on January 19, 2025, with Karan Veer Mehra lifting the trophy. Vivian Dsena was the first runner-up, while Rajat Dalal was the second runner-up. Following Karan's big win, the actor has been facing backlash from fans of Rajat and Vivian. They have been posting negative comments on social media targeting Karan Veer's family members and the actors who supported him.

Popular actor Ashita Dhawan, who has been rooting for her friend Karan Veer Mehra in Bigg Boss 18, took to social media on Wednesday and criticized Rajat's game strategy. Dhawan referred to the "trollers, haters, age and body shamers, chhapris sitting on tapris, the faceless, baseless Dalal jhund."

She further added, "Tum sare samikaran karte reh gaye, baaki sabhi Karan kehte reh gaye" (You kept making all the equations, while others kept talking about Karan).

Karan reshared Ashita's Instagram post on his social media and wrote a lengthy note on his Instagram stories, slamming Rajat Dalal's fans. He stated, "You have crossed all boundaries of humanity and disgraced & disregarded me and my family for merely giving an opinion (when asked). You have taken the time and trouble to go to my oldest posts and bombard my comments section with hate, abuses, curses, and whatnot."

Karan Veer Mehra told Rajat Dalal's fans not to "misuse" democracy in the name of freedom of speech. "Tum fan nahi GUNDE ho" (You are not fans, you're goons), he added. The actor further took a dig at Rajat, stating that despite having such a large fan following, he could not win Bigg Boss 18. "Trophy toh le udaa janta ka laal" (The people's champion took the trophy).

After Karan Veer's social media post, Rajat Dalal took to his social media and urged his fans to refrain from involving his family in disputes arising between them or their respective fanbases. He also advised people to focus on their own household matters rather than making remarks about his personal life.

What Rajat Dalal said to Karan Veer Mehra and his fans

In an Instagram video, "Behtari iss cheez me rahegi ki aap apne parivaar pe dhyaan do, mere samikaranon ko chod do, Jo bolna hai mujhe bolo, lekin jo mere naam k aagey Dalal hai usey kuch mat bolo. Dalal cast bohat badi hai, aap shehri paploo taploo ho aapko nahi pata. Idhar ka koi bura maan gaya toh aapko dikkat ho sakti hai." ("It would be better for you to focus on your family and leave my equations alone. Say whatever you want to me, but don't say anything about the 'Dalal' name attached to mine. The Dalal community is very large, and you, being city folks, don't understand. If someone here feels offended, you might face problems.").