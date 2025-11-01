'Chala gaya': Emotional Madhu Shah remembers Satish Shah for few seconds; fans slam Anupam Kher for filming Alzheimer -stricken widow

It's not even been a week since veteran actor Satish Shah passed away following a sudden cardiac arrest, leaving fans and the industry in shock. On Saturday, October 25, 2025, Satish Shah was at his residence having lunch when, after taking just one bite, he suddenly collapsed. By the time the ambulance arrived and he was rushed to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, the actor was declared dead.

Satish Shah had undergone a kidney transplant in June 2025. Fans and celebs are still in disbelief, mourning his sudden demise that has not only left a void in showbiz but also devastated his wife, Madhu Shah.

For the unversed, Madhu is battling Alzheimer's. Satish had undergone the kidney transplant earlier this year so he could continue taking care of her.

Madhu wasn't papped attending the funeral, which was held on Sunday, but was seen at Satish Shah's prayer meet. Although she was smiling and interacting with celebs, she reportedly kept forgetting that Satish was no more. Whenever reality struck her, she would break down in tears.

Anupam Kher meets Satish Shah's widow Madhu, and reveals heartbreaking information about her memory loss

On Friday, Anupam Kher visited Satish Shah's widow, Madhu, soon after returning from Switzerland. He shared heart-touching videos from their meeting and candid conversation on Instagram. The emotional clips showed Madhu recalling Satish in bits and pieces, her memory fading and returning in phases, while Anupam gently engaged her in conversation to help ease her grief.

Sharing details about her condition, Anupam revealed that Madhu's memory fades intermittently at times, she remembers her husband's passing, and at other moments, that painful truth slips away. He also mentioned that Madhu asked him about his wife, Kirron Kher, before once again recalling Satish's death.

"For a fraction of a second, she said chala gaya (he has gone). At that moment, she said she had tears in her eyes and then again she lost that memory and then she said lots of things... I have videos with her which I made with the permission of her sister. We sang songs together because she is fond of singing, and then she asked me to come over again to eat food made by her," Anupam revealed.

Anupam said, "Kirron often tells me that Madhu is very pretty. Satish was lucky to have Madhu as his wife." To this, Madhu said, "I don't mind that. "

Anupam Kher added, "I felt selfish and very bad for thinking ke woh uss dukh ka ehsaas nahi kar rahi hain..."( She isn't feeling the pain)..

Anupam Kher broke down. Before leaving, he said, "Jab main jaane laga toh woh mujhse boli ke aap aana agli baar khana khaane, but but he may not be there (When I was about to leave, she said I should come again to eat the food made by her)... I somehow held my tears but when I came out of the house I couldn't control,"

Anupam said people should take care of their parents, siblings and friends, says, "Life is fragile... Don't have regrets later on.."

Netizens slammed Anupam Kher for recording the video of Madhu, stating that he shouldn't seek attention or fame at the cost of her illness, and that such moments should not be shared on social media.

A user wrote, "It is inappropriate to post videos of an Alzheimer's patient who lacks the capacity to consent. You can convey your thoughts and feelings about the meetings without resorting to exploiting her for public display. Your family isn't going to like it if others posted your videos when you've lost your mind."

Another wrote, "Why can't this be kept private, shame shame shame.."

The third one mentioned, "Why to put it on social media.. ?"

Rajesh Kumar, who played the role of Roshesh Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, revealed that Satish passed away due to a cardiac arrest and not kidney failure. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, "I can't tell you how emotional these last 24–25 hours have been. It's very difficult to even express it. But I do want to clarify a few things about Satishji's passing. Yes, he did have a kidney issue, but he actually passed away due to a heart attack."