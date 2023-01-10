Chak De! India fame Sagarika Ghatge celebrated her 37th birthday on January 8, 2023. The actress is known for her stellar performance as Preeti Sabarwal in the blockbuster Shah Rukh Khan starrer 2007 sports film Chak De! India.

After the success of the film Chak De! India, Sagarika entertained the audiences with her power-packed performances in the film Rush opposite Emraan Hashmi. She has also been part of various other films in different languages like Hindi, Marathi, and Punjabi.

The actress got married to Indian pacer Zaheer Khan. on November 23, 2017, in a private ceremony. The duo opted for a court marriage and hosted a grand wedding reception on November 27 in Mumbai.

Friends Rhea Chakraborty, Mandira Bedi, Orry and others attend

Sagarika celebrated her birthday with her close friends and husband Zaheer Khan in Mumbai. The inside pictures and videos were shared by her friends Mandira Bedi, Orry, Rhea Chakraborty among others.

The actress partied with her friends in Mumbai and by looking at the videos and pictures she danced her heart out with her gang of girls. The celebration began with Sagarika cutting her birthday cake.

Take a look at all the inside pictures and videos

Meanwhile, casting director Mukesh Chhabra shared a picture with Ajay Jajeda, Zaheer Khan and Sachin Tendulkar.

Fairytale love story!

The couple usually keeps their personal life very low-key and not usually papped in and around the city. Let's take a look at some of their adorable pictures and fairy tale love story!

