The Indian actor Rio Kapadia has repeatedly proved his acting mettle in films, TV shows and OTT. For decades, the actor has entertained audiences with his power-packed acting prowess.

On September 14, 2023, the news of the actor's sudden demise left shockwaves in the industry. The actor was 66 years old.

Cause of death

The actual cause of his death is unknown. It has been reported that the actor was diagnosed with cancer last year.

A close friend of Kapadia issued an official statement which read, "Dear friends, with great regret I wish to inform you guys that our dear friend Rio Kapadia passed away at 12:30 pm today."

Rio's last rites

His cremation will take place on September 15 at Shiv Dham Shamshan Bhumi in Goregaon. The actor is survived by his wife, Maria Farah, and kids Aman and Veer.

His friends from the industry and CINTAA have taken to social media and condoled the actor's untimely demise.

Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) expressed its condolences on Rio's demise. He has been a member of the association since 2004.

Take a look

Professional front

He was seen in SRK starrer 'Chak D! India, Happy New Year. Dil Chahta Hai. The actor was recently seen in one of the 'Made in Heaven 2 episodes.' The actor essayed the role of Mrunal Thakur's father.

Kapadia was also a known face in the television industry, where he acted in shows like 'Siddharth Tewary's 'Mahabharat' where he played the role of Gandhari's Father, King Subala of Gandhara and 'Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke'.

Take a look at Kapadia's life in pictures

On June 5, Kapadia shared his last Instagram post after which he went inactive on the handle. In his last post, he shared photos from his Europe trip.

He went on a trip with his family and shared beautiful pictures from his getaway, He wrote, "Back again to the final leg of the European trip! Back to Paris. Had to see Paris in the eve from the Eiffel tower and have some last dinners in the beautiful city."