The month began on a pious and festive note for people all across the world. From Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Ramazan to Vishu, major festivals were celebrated last week.

Chaitra Navratri is going on and celebrities as well as commoners are either visiting a temple or keeping fast and celebrating the festival in their way. Chaitra Navratri began on April 9th and will conclude on April 17th, 2024.

Today, the festival is on its 8th day, which is celebrated as Durga Ashtami. On this day, devotees worship Maa Mahagauri.

Celebrities like Kapil Sharma along with his wife Ginni, Anant Ambani, Director of Reliance Ventures Limited Anant Ambani, Shilpa Shetty and singer Jubin Nautiyal celebrated Durga Ashtami by either visiting the temple or keeping kanya puja at home.

Shilpa Shetty

On Tuesday, Shilpa Shetty shared a sneak peek of Kanya Pujan that she kept at her residence, on the occasion of Ashtami.

Shilpa took to her Instagram handle and shared a reel, wherein she was seen washing her daughter Samisha's feet and kissing her. Shilpa did her daughter's aarti.

For the puja, Samisha wore a pink lehenga choli and was seen sitting on a couch along with her pet dog.

Shilpa is wearing a magenta pink coloured ethnic suit. The video is captioned: "Celebrating the auspicious occasion of Ashtami today starting with the Kanya Pujan with our own Devi Samisha... May the Supreme Goddess Maha Gauri bless everyone with prosperity, love, and peace. #ChaitraNavratri #KanyaPuja #Ashtami #MaaDurga #JaiMataDi #blessed."

Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani visited the Kamakhya Temple in Assam's Guwahati on the occasion of Ashtami of the Chaitra Navratri.

For the unversed, Kamakhya is one of the country's highest Shakti Peethas. He did the parikrama of the temple and released pigeons on the temple premises. He also paid obeisance at the Maa Bagalamukhi Temple in Neelachal Hills.

Kapil Sharma seeks blessings at Vaishno Devi during Navratri

Comedy king Kapil Sharma visited the Vaishno Devi shrine on Monday, April 15. He was joined by his wife Ginni Chatrath and, children, daughter Anayra and son Trishaan.

Several videos and pictures have surfaced on social media.

#WATCH | Jammu: Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma visited Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra, earlier today.



(Source: J&K Police) pic.twitter.com/WoUGPDeBSI — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2024

In one of the videos, Kapil was seen singing bhajans (devotional songs) at the Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Jammu. A

Kapil was seen greeting people with 'Jai Mata Di'.

For the shrine visit, he was dressed in a printed kurta and pyjama.

Another video shows him carrying his son Trishaan in his arms while Ginni and daughter Anayra walk beside him.

Last month, the couple organised a jagran at their home.