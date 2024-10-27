One of the most popular actresses of small screen industry, Chahatt Khanna, often grabs the spotlight over her personal life than the professional one. Chahatt first got married to businessman Bharat Narsinghani in 2006 but parted ways within a few months of marriage. She later got married to the son of writer Shahrukh Mirza but that marriage didn't last for too long either.

The two failed marriages

Chahatt and Farhan got married in 2013 and parted ways in 2018. Khanna converted to Islam for the marriage and the duo together had two daughters. However, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress parted ways citing sexual harassment and domestic violence. Now, in an interview with Zoom, the diva has spoken about embracing Islam under husband's pressure but then learning about it.

Converting to Islam

"I am not religious at all but I am very spiritual. I am very liberal and I believe in all religions. I am not fanatic. I learnt Islam when I got married. I gained a lot of Islamic knowledge. I believe in Christ too. I am a kali bhakt and a Krishna bhakt," she told the channel.

"After my divorce, it took me a lot of time to come back to my originality. It took me 4-5 years to believe in Islam too and I still believe in a few of their fundamentals. Bohot acchhe hain. But thankfully when I got back to my roots of the Sanatana Dharma I realised the greater truth behind a lot of things," she added.