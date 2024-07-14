After making a noticeable debut with Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer 'Gumraah', there is no stopping Chahat Vig. Last seen in web series 'Rafuchakkar', Chahat is now grabbing attention for her role in Sony LIV's crime series '36 Days'. Sharing screen space with Neha Sharma, Purab Kohli, Chandan Roy Sanyal and more; Vig is making sure all eyes are on her with her powerful acting.

International Business Times, India, got in touch with the actress to talk about her role, preparation, memories from the shooting days, response and more.

Tell us a bit about your role in the series.

I play the role of Sia Walia in the series. She is an actress who rose to fame through music videos. She is married to Tony Walia, who sees her primarily as a trophy wife. Despite this, Sia is loving and deeply cares for her family, constantly ensuring her husband's happiness. Their relationship and Sia's career take a transformative journey when a former love interest reappears in her life.

How did you prepare yourself for the role?

I invested ample time in dissecting the script, exploring my character's motivations and traits. I focused keenly on her speech patterns, practicing to deliver lines softly and delicately to authentically capture her style.

How is this character different from the other characters you have played before?

In my previous roles, I portrayed a regular girl next door. However, with Sia, I embody a glamorous, famous actress who strives to maintain a girl-next-door persona for the sake of her husband's love. Exploring her emotions and mindset behind suppressing her ambition and longing for love has made this role particularly enjoyable for me.

Tell us a bit about your experience of working on the show.

Working with the entire cast and crew has been truly gratifying. I've formed memories during this experience that I will hold dear for a lifetime. One of my cherished memories from the Goa schedule was the dinners after wrapping up for the day. We all used to gather together and thoroughly enjoy the combination of food and music, making it a wonderful way to unwind after a busy day of work.

Any feedback/response you'd like to share with us.

I'm delighted by the positive feedback. It warms my heart to receive calls from people who've enjoyed my character's persona and its development in the show. I'm filled with joy and gratitude. '36 Days' is a captivating journey filled with hidden revelations that will keep you mesmerized. It's like a treasure trove of secrets, ensuring you'll be glued to your screens throughout. Centered around five families over 36 days, the series unfolds a compelling murder mystery.