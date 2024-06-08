Unless you've been living under a rock, you'd know the craze the song - Bado Badi has created all across the nation. Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's viral hit amassed over 28 million views in a month. While earlier the song was received with much trolling and criticism, it soon picked up pace and started trending.

From reels to videos, the song became internet's obsession and took over the social media. However, amid the massive success of the song, the hit number has suddenly been removed from Youtube. If reports are to be believed, the song was taken down from Youtube over copyright infringement issues.

The song reportedly bears close resemblance to the 1973 film 'Banarsi Thug,' originally performed by Noor Jehan. Noor Jehan's team is said to be the reason behind the song being removed from youtube. The model in the song, Wajdan Rao, has also faced a lot of criticism for her performance and statements. She revealed that she took part in the song as she desperately needed money for Eid. Bado Badi means forcefully in Punjabi.

Wajdan Rao is from Pakistan but her mother hailed from India. "People did not know about Bado Badi. Bado Badi is a Punjabi word that means Zabardasti (forcefully). I get many messages from India asking whether I am from Punjab. I tell them yes I am from Punjab but from India. My mother is a Punjaban and very close to the Sikh community," she had told a Pakistani channel.