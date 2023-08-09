With merely two days left for Akshay Kumar starrer film OMG 2, the actor hosted a special screening for Spiritual leader Sadhguru, on Monday, at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The spiritual guru heaped praise on Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'OMG 2', saying that it was important to "educate young people on how to handle their bodily needs."

Sadhguru shares a post saying that OMG2 is a very relevant film for the youth!

He wrote on X, "Namaskaram @akshaykumar. Wonderful having you here at the Isha Yoga Center & learning about 'Oh My God -2'. Educating young people on how to handle their bodily needs is essential if we want to cultivate a society that is sensitive to the safety & dignity of its women. It is time our education system focuses on equipping our youth to handle their body, mind & emotions rather than being purely information oriented. -Sg #OMG2."

Akshay responds

"Namaskaram @SadhguruJV Was an absolute honour to visit the Isha Yoga Center. I had one of the best experiences ever. Thank you for watching OMG 2 and for your insightful, kind feedback. Means so much to me and my entire team that you liked and blessed our effort," the actor said in response to Sadhguru's post.

OMG 2 gets 12 A certificate in India and UAE

As OMG2 gets 12A in UAE. Stating a fact, Sadhguru believes that the 'A' certificate should include adolescents since understanding the human biology and responding to the biological needs of an individual in a responsible way is important to build a nation that is fair and just to all involved.

Directed by Amit Rai, 'OMG 2' features Akshay Kumar in the role of Lord Shiva. The movie also stars Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arun Govil, known for his role in Ramayan. Scheduled for release on August 11, the satirical comedy-drama is a sequel to the 2012 film 'OMG- Oh My God!'

The film is produced by Cape of Good Films, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah and Rajesh Bahl. Dr Chandraprakash Diwedi is the creative producer of the movie.