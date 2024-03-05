The much-awaited fourth round of crucial talks between agitating groups of Ladakh and the High Power Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs ended in a deadlock as the former were unhappy with today's "much-awaited" meeting.

As their meeting with the HPC ended in a deadlock, the representatives of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence.

According to a handout issued by the agitating groups, the meeting with the Union Home Minister too did not result in any positive outcome. This was the first meeting of the Ladakh groups with the Union Home Minister since 2020.

Today's was the fourth meeting within a span of three months between the MHA and representatives from LAB and KDA.

Before this, two sessions of the High-Powered Committee (HPC), chaired by Union MoS Home Nityanand Rai, took place in New Delhi on December 4 and January 19, respectively. Additionally, a meeting of the Sub-Committee occurred on February 24.

Centre is not ready to accept demand of statehood, sixth schedule

Sources said that during the meeting, representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs refused to accept the demand of granting statehood to Ladakh and inclusion of this mountainous region in the Sixth of the Indian Constitution.

Sajjad Kargili, a prominent member of KDA, told media persons that it was regrettable that the Union Government is unwilling to meet the aspirations of the people of Ladakh.

"Our demand of Statehood will persist. We want to convey to the BJP-led Central government that our demands for Statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule remain steadfast,", he asserted.

He, however, said that the agitating groups are committed to the dialogue process and will continue striving to fulfill the aspirations of the Ladakhi people.

"The sub-committee of Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance held a meeting with the officials of the MHA, Advisor UT Ladakh. The meeting ended without any concrete outcome.

Subsequently, the Sub-Committee members had a meeting with Hon'ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah at his residence. The meeting too didn't result in any positive outcome. Both the bodies will devise a future course of action after consultation with the people of the two districts," a joint statement issued by the leaders of LAB and KDA late Monday evening.

Govt assures to provide necessary constitutional safeguards

After the meeting, Minister of Home Affairs issued an official statement in which it was clearly mentioned that the Union Government was committed to provide necessary constitutional safeguards to the people of Ladakh.

"A six-member delegation of Apex Body, Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) from Union Territory of Ladakh called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, today", an official spokesperson said.

Union Home Minister assured the delegation that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India is committed to providing necessary Constitutional safeguards to the Union Territory of Ladakh.

He assured that the High Powered Committee on Ladakh constituted to look into the demands of ABL and KDA have been discussing the modalities to provide such Constitutional safeguards.

The Home Minister expressed that the consultative mechanism established through this High Powered Committee should continue to engage on issues such as measures to protect the region's unique culture and language, protection of land and employment, inclusive development and employment generation, empowerment of LAHDCs and examine constitutional safeguards for positive outcomes.