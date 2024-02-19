The agitating Ladakhi groups on Monday decided to postpone their indefinite hunger strike, which was scheduled to start on Tuesday. The decision to postpone the hunger strike was taken following a positive outcome in today's meeting of the agitating groups with the High-Power Committee (HPC) of the Union Home Ministry.

The much-awaited meeting of the leaders of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), Kargil, with the high-powered committee of the Union Home Ministry, was held in Delhi on Monday. During the meeting, it was decided that the dialogue would continue to evolve consensus on all issues, including the demand for statehood, sixth schedule, etc.

The agitating groups are demanding statehood for Ladakh, the inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, and the constitution of the exclusive Public Service Commission for Ladakh.

Sub-committee constituted to continue dialogue with HPC

During the meeting, the members of the High Powered Committee (HPC) asked the agitating groups to constitute a sub-committee for further dialogue.

After the meeting, the agitating groups constituted a joint sub-committee to carry forward the exercise and look into the details of the issues.

The members of the sub-committee include Thupstan Chhewang Chering Dorjay Lakrook and Nawang Rigzin Jora, representing the Apex Body, and Qamar Ali Akhoon, Asgar Ali Karbalai, and Sajjad Kargili, representing the KDA.

The agitating groups conveyed the names of the members of the sub-committee to Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Union Home Secretary.

Next meeting on February 24

As today's meeting ended with a positive tone, both parties decided to hold the next meeting on February 24. The next meeting will be held with the sub-committee constituted by agitating groups and the HPC.

Reports said during Monday's meeting, agitating groups made the demand for creating two Lok Sabha seats for Ladakh.

"All members of the sub-committee are in Delhi and we look forward to fruitful discussions at the next meeting. In view of this significant development we have decided to drop for the time being our plan to go on hunger strike from tomorrow [February 20]," reads the statement issued by the agitating groups. All members of the sub-committee are in Delhi and we look forward to fruitful discussions at the next meeting", the statement reads.

Strike observed in Ladakh on Feb 3

On February 3, a massive protest was held in Leh town in response to the "Leh Chalo" call given by agitating groups in Ladakh.

While a protest was held in Leh, a complete shutdown was observed in Kargil town in response to the call of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

Protest and shutdown were observed in support of the four-point agenda of the Ladakhi people seeking statehood, constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule, PSC and employment opportunities for Ladakh, and separate representation for Kargil and Leh districts in Rajya and Lok Sabha.

The first round of dialogue between agitating groups in Ladakh and the HPC, under the chairmanship of Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, was held in New Delhi on December 4, 2023.

In the meeting, the Union Minister emphasized that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, the Ministry of Home Affairs is committed to fast-tracking the development of Ladakh and to meeting the aspirations of the people of Ladakh.