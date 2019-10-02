A BJP MLA from Karnataka criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his tweet on issuing flood relief to Bihar while Karnataka is still being neglected by the Centre.

Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal was angered with PM Modi's tweet where he said that the central government is ready to provide assistance to the flood-affected Bihar, which triggered the BJP MLA. "Spoke to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Ji regarding the flood situation in parts of the state. Agencies are working with the local administration to assist the affected. Centre stands ready to provide all possible further assistance that may be required," read the tweet.

Yatnal said that Karnataka is still suffering due to the devastating floods and PM Modi did not respond with any comforting words but when it came to Bihar he is providing assistance. "People will ask if Modi tweeted for Bihar just because elections are approaching there. Is this what people get for voting the BJP? The party should take it seriously. Or else, it will lose its ground in south India," he said, reports Deccan Herald.

He said that Karnataka is the only state from south India which gave 25 MPs to the BJP and still the central leadership is ignoring the state. He asked what sin the people of Karnataka have committed that they are being neglected this way.

Yatnal was also furious against BJP MP from Bengaluru South, Tejaswi Surya over his comment that the state has enough funds for the disaster relief and there was no need to seek the Centre's help. Targeting Surya he said that no one becomes a leader by speaking in English nor can they lead the party by sitting in an air-conditioned room.

The Centre neglecting Karnataka over flood relief has created an outburst not just with the people but also within the saffron party. Many party leaders and supporters of PM Modi has criticised the Centre for showing a blind eye towards the state.

Even though Congress and JD(S) leaders including Siddaramiah and HD Kumaraswamy have made fierce arguments against the Centre's negligence towards the state, this is the first time a Saffron leader has lashed out at the Prime Minister.