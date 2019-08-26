The Narendra Modi-led BJP government has withdrawn the Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the security cover has been downgraded after a routine assessment taking the inputs of all agencies.

The security cover of the former PM has been reviewed in a periodic and professional exercise based on the threat perception, according to the home ministry. However, Manmohan Singh will now enjoy a Z + security cover to be given by one of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

"The current security cover review is a periodical and professional exercise based on threat perception that is purely based on a professional assessment by security agencies. Manmohan Singh continues to have a Z+ security cover," a home ministry official said.

Singh, who was the Prime Minister of the country for two consecutive terms, is personally not concerned about his security and will go by the government's decision, reports NDTV.

The SPG, which has over 3,000 personnel, provides security to Prime Ministers as well as former Prime Ministers and their families depending on the threat level.

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the elite group of SPG also provides protection to three people, including Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

In the past, SPG cover for former prime ministers HD Deve Gowda and VP Singh had been withdrawn. But former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee enjoyed SPG cover until he died in 2018.