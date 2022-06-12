The Congress on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Centre and alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is being used to cover the failures of the government, a day ahead of Rahul Gandhi is to appear at the ED office.

"When the caretaker of the country failed in his duty to protect the integrity of our borders, it sent in the ED to cover its failures. But we will not allow the security of our country to be at risk," the Congress said.

"India is raising its voice against the hate instigated by the BJP. Now the ED has come in to silence this voice. But our voice against hate cannot be quelled. The fight goes on," the party added.

"When the truth begins to come out, so does the ED. But the truth can't stay hidden for long, because we will always fight for it," the party said further.

ED summons Congress leaders

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday and Sonia Gandhi on June 23 in connection with National Herald case. The Congress has decided to take on the ED politically as well as legally. The party's senior leaders will accompany Rahul Gandhi to the ED office on Monday.

This was decided at a meeting of state in-charges, general secretaries and state presidents on Thursday which was called to prepare for the second leg of the Jan Jagran Abhiyan, an agitation programme against inflation.

The party thinks that the onslaught of agencies on the Congress can only be seen as a political move as the cases are politically motivated.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi was to appear before the ED on Thursday but due to being infected by Covid she has sought more time and the ED has called her on June 23 now.

The case has been lodged against various Congress leaders, including the Gandhis, for allegedly misappropriating National Herald funds.

(With inputs from IANS)