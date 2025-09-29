Within minutes of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) announcing its withdrawal from further engagement with the Union Government over the prevailing atmosphere of fear and uncertainty in Ladakh after last Wednesday's violence, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reiterated that the Centre is ready to hold meaningful dialogue with the agitating groups anytime to resolve all issues.

"The Government has always been open to dialogue on Ladakh matters with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA). We continue to welcome discussions with LAB and KDA through the High-Powered Committee (HPC) on Ladakh or any other suitable platform," an MHA spokesperson said after Leh groups announced a boycott of further talks.

The spokesperson added that the dialogue mechanism established with LAB and KDA through the HPC has already delivered results, including enhanced reservations for Scheduled Tribes in Ladakh, reservations for women in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) at Leh and Kargil, and protection for local languages.

"The recruitment process for 1,800 government posts in the Union Territory of Ladakh has already commenced. We are confident that continued dialogue will yield the desired results in the near future," the spokesperson further stated.

LAB announces boycott of talks

Earlier in the day, LAB chairman Thupstan Chhewang and co-chairman Chhering Dorjey announced that they would not engage with the HPC until peace and normalcy are restored in violence-hit Leh.

"The LAB has unanimously decided not to participate in any dialogue with the Union Home Ministry as long as a terrorized situation prevails in Leh due to the excessive use of force by security forces after the September 24 incident," said Chhewang, a veteran Ladakhi leader and two-time Lok Sabha MP, while addressing a joint press conference with Dorjey.

Accusing security forces of unleashing a "reign of terror" in Leh and adjoining areas, Chhewang said four innocent lives had been lost due to excessive force. "In the prevailing atmosphere of sadness and fear, it is not appropriate for us to engage in any dialogue with the Centre," he remarked.

LG reviews situation

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Kavinder Gupta on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the law-and-order situation across the Union Territory, with particular focus on Leh district.

The Lieutenant Governor took a detailed assessment of the ground situation in view of the recent developments and the relaxation of restrictions in certain areas. He expressed appreciation for the responsible conduct of the people, who have largely cooperated with the administration in maintaining calm and discipline during the sensitive period.

"The people of Ladakh have shown remarkable maturity, restraint, and commitment to peace even in challenging circumstances. Their patience and cooperation reflect the true spirit of harmony that defines our region," the LG said.

The Lieutenant Governor also issued clear directions for enhanced intelligence gathering, regular community engagement, and swift redressal of public grievances to strengthen trust between the administration and the citizens. Reiterating his government's commitment to safeguarding Ladakh's unique culture and aspirations, the Lt Governor affirmed that sustained peace and stability will pave the way for accelerated growth and opportunities in the region.

Gupta directed officials to remain vigilant, responsive, and adopt a people-friendly approach in the current situation. He assured residents that every legitimate concern of Ladakh would be addressed through dialogue and democratic means. "Dialogue is the only way forward to resolve all issues," he said, while urging Ladakhi youth to channel their energies toward constructive nation-building.

Patient's condition stable

The UT administration also issued an update on the health condition of a 21-year-old female patient who was airlifted from Leh to AIIMS, New Delhi, on September 25 for advanced medical treatment. Officials said her condition is stable.

Dr. Rinchen Chosdol, Medical Superintendent of SNM Hospital, Leh, informed that according to doctors at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, the patient is now three days post-operation and was extubated yesterday. "She is maintaining adequate oxygen saturation on nasal prongs, is hemodynamically stable, and has started taking oral feeds," he said.

The patient's mother, a social worker from Ashoka Mission, and the Member Secretary of the Mission are with her at AIIMS. Authorities confirmed that all possible medical attention is being provided.