More than 39.46 crore (39,46,94,020) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 12,00,000 doses are in the pipeline, said the Union Health Ministry. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 37,55,38,390 doses as of data available at 8 am Tuesday.

More than 1.91 crore (1,91,55,630) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered, informed the ministry in a statement.

The Centre is procuring and distributing the vaccines throughout the country and the new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021.

"The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain," said the statement.

Vaccine shortage

However, the need for more vaccines and shut down of vaccination centres due to shortage is widely reported by the states. Delhi administration said it has received a fresh supply of 1.5 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday and added that many vaccination centres will have to be shut from Wednesday.

"There is a shortage of vaccines. We have received a small stock of 1.5 lakh Covishield doses on Monday night," he said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Centre has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines under the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive.

The Centre is procuring 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country and distributing them to States and UTs. the rest 25% will be procured by the private hospitals.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister requesting him for a special allocation of 1 crore vaccine doses to the state. Similar requests for more vaccines have come from the states.