In a major step towards reorganizing the film and media bodies run by the government, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the merger of four major film media units with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC). With this decision, the Films Division, Directorate of Film. Festivals, National Film Archives of India, and Children's Film Society will fall under one umbrella.

"The merger of Film Media Units under one corporation will lead to convergence of activities and resources and better coordination, thereby ensuring synergy and efficiency in achieving the mandate of each media unit," the government said in a statement.

The government has expanded the Memorandum of Articles of Association of the NFDC, which will then carry out the activities performed by the four organizations.

Govt-run film units

Film Division was established in 1948 to produce documentaries and news magazines for publicity of government programmes and cinematic record of Indian history.

Children's Film Society was founded in 1955 under the Societies Act with the objective of providing children value-based entertainment through films.

National Film Archives of India was established in 1964 to preserve Indian cinematic heritage.

Directorate of Film Festivals was set up in 1973 to promote Indian films and cultures.

All these films and media units now under NFDC umbrella, which is tasked with planning and promoting an organized, efficient and integrated development of the Indian Film Industry, there will be balanced and focused development of Indian cinema in all its genres-feature films, including films /content for the OTT platforms, children's content, animation, short films and documentaries, the government said.

"The merger of Film Media Units under a single corporation will lead to synergy amongst the various activities with better and efficient utilization of misting infrastructure and manpower. This will lead to reduction in duplication of activities and direct savings to the exchequer," the cabinet said in a statement.