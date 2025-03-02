The Ministry of Panchayati Raj is organising a national workshop of elected women representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions in which 'Sashakt Panchayat-Netri Abhiyan' will be launched, to strengthen their role in governance, on March 4 at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

The Sashakt Panchayat-Netri Abhiyan is a strategic initiative aimed at strengthening the capacity-building interventions for elected women representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions across the nation. It focuses on sharpening their leadership acumen, enhancing their decision-making capabilities, and reinforcing their role in grassroots governance, the statement explained.

Union Minister of Panchayati Raj Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Union Minister of Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi, along with senior officials, will participate in the event.

Recognizing the crucial role of elected women representatives in rural local governance, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj has devised a strategic roadmap to enhance their leadership and ensure their active participation in decision-making. Ahead of International Women's Day, for the first time, elected women representatives from all three tiers of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) will convene on a national platform to engage in meaningful and action-oriented dialogue.

Over 1,200 Panchayat women leaders from diverse backgrounds will participate in this historic initiative. A key highlight of the event will be the felicitation of outstanding women leaders from Panchayats across various states and union territories who have demonstrated exemplary work in rural local self-governance.

The workshop will also witness the launch of specific training modules for capacity building of elected women representatives, along with a primer on law addressing gender-based violence and harmful practices.

The National Workshop will feature carefully curated panel discussions on crucial themes addressing women's participation in local governance like 'Women's Participation and Leadership in PRIs: Changing the Dynamics in Local Self-Governance', examining how increased female representation is reshaping rural governance structures and 'Women-Led Local Governance: Sectoral Interventions by WERs', covering vital areas, including health and nutrition, education, safety and security of women and girl children, economic opportunities, and digital transformation.

Senior officials chairing these discussions include Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, and Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, bringing high-level expertise to these critical discussions. Cultural performances celebrating women's achievements and resilience, organised by UNFPA, will add a vibrant dimension to the National Workshop, showcasing the rich cultural heritage that honours women's contributions to society.

This National Workshop aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, highlighted in the 119th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', emphasizing the role of 'Nari Shakti' (women's power) in nation-building. The initiative reflects the government's dedication to creating Gram Panchayats that are safer, inclusive, gender-sensitive, and socially just, ensuring an environment conducive to the prosperity of women and girls in the country, the statement added.

(With inputs from IANS)