In a significant move, the central government is set to present two crucial bills in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The first one is the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which aims to bring about changes in the existing Indian Institutes of Management Act, 2017.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will spearhead the introduction of the IIM Bill, which proposes to amend the act governing Indian Institutes of Management. The proposed amendment will pave the way for the establishment of a new institute in Mumbai, as recently approved by the Union cabinet earlier this month.

This development includes elevating the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) in Mumbai to the status of an IIM.

The second bill to be presented is the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023. This bill seeks to amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. A key highlight of this amendment is that it will open up opportunities for the private sector to bid for mining critical minerals, including the highly sought-after Lithium.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the proposed amendment narrows down the list of critical minerals eligible for private mining, thus making a few of them accessible to private entities.

In addition to these two significant bills, the government is also determined to seek the passage of the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023, as well as the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023, during the Lok Sabha session.

The upcoming parliamentary session holds immense importance as it addresses critical aspects of education, mineral regulation, and healthcare, making way for potential advancements and growth in these sectors.

