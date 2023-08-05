The Central government has deferred its decision to restrict the import of certain category of laptops and computers until November 1, allowing companies three-months time to import these devices.

In a notification, issued late Friday night , the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) announced that the restriction on import of certain category of laptops and computers will come into effect from November 1 onwards.

Post November 1, no entity will be allowed to import laptops, computers, and related items without a license.

"Import consignments can be cleared till October 31, 2023, without a licence for restricted imports," the notification said, adding that liberal transitional arrangements will be notified for the import of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, and servers till October 31.

This is a partial reversal from its August 3 order, which had imposed import restrictions on these devices with immediate effect.

The Centre has said the restrictions were imposed for security reasons and also for promoting the Atmanirbhar Bharat clause.

(With inputs from IANS)