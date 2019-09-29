As the prices of the basic kitchen staple inflate, the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Sunday, September 29, placed an official ban on the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect.

"Export policy of Onion is amended from free to prohibit till further orders. Hence, the export of all varieties of onions is prohibited with immediate effect," read a government notification.

Sitanshu Kar, Principal Spokesperson of Government of India, tweeted from his official handle saying, "Centre prohibits export of all varieties of #onions with immediate effect."