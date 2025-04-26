To ensure continued passenger comfort, safety and regulatory compliance, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday directed all airline operators to implement enhanced passenger handling measures with an immediate effect.

In the light of the recent international airspace closures and overflight restrictions, several flight routes have been significantly altered, leading to extended flight durations and the possibility of technical stops.

According to the DGCA advisory, passengers must be proactively informed about route changes, extended travel times, and any technical halts during their journey.

This communication should occur at check-in, boarding, and via digital alerts.

"Airlines are required to revise catering based on the actual block time, ensuring adequate food, hydration, and special meal availability throughout the flight, including any technical stopovers," said the advisory.

Also, carriers must ensure onboard medical supplies are sufficient and verify the availability of emergency services at potential technical halt airports.

According to the aviation regulator, call centres and customer service teams must be ready to handle delays, missed connections, and provide assistance or compensation as required by applicable regulations.

Seamless coordination is essential among flight operations, customer service, ground handling, inflight services, and medical partners.

"All airlines have been asked to treat this directive as mandatory. Failure to comply may attract regulatory action under the applicable Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR). This directive is effective immediately and will remain in force until further notice," said the regulator.

Indian airlines have announced that their international flights will take an alternative extended route, after Pakistan closed its airspace for India amid rising diplomatic tensions following the Islamabad-sponsored barbaric Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Airlines from airports in north India, including Delhi, Lucknow and Amritsar, will now have to take a detour to Gujarat or Maharashtra and then turn right for Europe, North America, or West Asia. With this, the duration of some of the US and European flights operated by Indian airlines will increase in the range of 2 to 2.5 hours.

(With inputs from IANS)