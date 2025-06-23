To enhance road connectivity in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Central Government has approved road and tunnel projects worth Rs 10,637 crore.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed their gratitude to the Union Government for approving a substantial amount to improve road infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lieutenant Governor thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for approving 19 major road and tunnel projects totaling ₹10,637 crore, covering a length of 296 km in the Union Territory.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved the 2025–26 Action Plan for National Highways in J&K. Major sanctioned projects include:

Construction of the Peer Ki Gali Tunnel on NH-701A (Rs 3,830 crore) Construction of the Sadhna Tunnel on NH-701 (Rs 3,330 crore) Construction of the Zaznar–Shopian section of NH-701A (Rs 852 crore) Four-lane flyover from Lal Chowk to Parimpora (Rs 700 crore) Construction of the Trehgam–Chamkote section of NH-701 (Rs 966 crore) Construction of a four-lane Magam Flyover on the Narbal–Gulmarg section of NH-701A (Rs 445 crore) Construction of the Qazigund Bypass (Rs 95 crore) Construction of a two-lane bridge over the Rambiara River at Shopian on NH-444 (Rs 71 crore), along with various other road safety initiatives

"Many strategically important projects will improve logistical support and troop mobility. These projects will enhance infrastructure in the Union Territory and connect key tourist destinations. Tunnel construction will reduce travel time, ensure all-weather connectivity, and spur economic growth," said LG Sinha.

Extremely grateful to Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji & Hon'ble Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji for giving approval to 19 mega road and tunnel projects for J&K UT worth Rs.10,637 Crore. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 23, 2025

Thministryry has also sanctioned the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and feasibility studies for several upcoming National Highway works over the next three years. These include:

Widening and upgradation of NH-444 from Srinagar to Qazigund (63 km) Construction of a two-lane plus paved shoulder (2L+PS) road from Shopian to Magam on NH-701A (75 km) Construction of the 10.80 km long Panjtarni Tunnel, including 31 km of approach roads Development of the Domail–Katra–Bamla section of NH-144 to four-lane specifications (82 km)

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed confidence that the approval of these projects would accelerate development in the Union Territory.

In a major achievement my government has got ₹10,600 crores worth of road & tunnel projects approved by the Union Government. I’m grateful to PM @narendramodi ji & Minister @MORTHIndia @nitin_gadkari ji for their continued support as we try to steer J&K on a path of progress,… pic.twitter.com/M0w6ppAo1j — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 23, 2025

"In a major achievement, my government has secured the Union Government's approval for road and tunnel projects worth ₹10,600 crore. I'm grateful to PM @narendramodi ji and Minister @MORTHIndia @nitin_gadkari ji for their continued support as we work to steer J&K towards progress, development, and enhanced connectivity," Omar Abdullah tweeted.