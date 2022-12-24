G20 summit begins in Bali; Economic recovery, Climate change high on agenda Close
G20 summit begins in Bali; Economic recovery, Climate change high on agenda

In a major decision, the Union Cabinet on Friday decided to distribute free ration under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) for a period of one year till December 2023.

The move will entail a burden of Rs 2 lakh crore which would be completely borne by the government, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal told mediapersons.

Food Welfare Plan
India to Roll out $20 Billion Food Welfare Plan by DecemberReuters

More than 81.35 crore NFSA beneficiaries will benefit from the move. Earlier, rice and wheat were provided at subsidised rates to the beneficiaries under NFSA.

Foodgrains, which were being provided under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) since April 2020, will also be subsumed under NFSA quota, Goyal informed.

Thus PMGKAY won't be extended beyond December 2022. Prior to Friday's decision, under NFSA, 5 kg of foodgrains per person per month at Rs 2-3 per kg were being provided.

india fuel prices
An employee fills diesel in a public bus at a fuel station in Kolkata August 13, 2012. Expect a popular backlash if India's government raises diesel prices to halt the subsidy drain on its finances - not only from the millions of poor who need cheap fuel but from increasing numbers of the well-off and businesses who don't. Picture taken August 13, 2012.Reuters

Families covered under Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) get 35 kg of foodgrains per month.

Rice is given to the poor under NFSA at Rs 3 per kg and wheat at Rs 2 per kg under NFSA. Now all this would be given free of cost to the beneficiaries.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read