The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal for appointment of six senior advocates as Additional Solicitor Generals (ASG) in the Supreme Court.

Senior advocates S Dwarakanath, Archana Pathak Dave, Satya Darshi Sanjay, Brijender Chahar, Raghavendra P. Shankar and Rajkumar Bhaskar Thakare (Raja Thakare) were appointed as ASGs for a period of three years, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, as per the notification issued by the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions.

The Centre appointed these senior advocates as ASGs to strengthen its legal team in the apex court.

Earlier in June this year, the ACC approved the re-appointment of Tushar Mehta as Solicitor General of India for a period of three years.

Further, KM Nataraj, Vikramjit Banerjee, SV Raju, N Venkataraman, and Aishwarya Bhati were reappointed as ASGs for the Supreme Court for three years.

Apart from rendering legal advice to the Union government, these law officers appear in the apex court or in any high court on behalf of the Centre.

The law officers cannot hold briefs in any court for any party except the Union government. ASG, which is not a constitutional post, assists the Attorney General and the Solicitor General in defending the interests of the Union of India.

Senior advocate R Venkatramani is the incumbent Attorney General for India.

