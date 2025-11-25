Former Miss India and Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly's marital life is in discord and garnering headlines. In a shocking turn of events, Celina Jaitly has reportedly filed a case of domestic violence against her husband, Peter Haag, who is a resident of Austria, before the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Andheri, Maharashtra, Mumbai.

As per reports, Celina Jaitly had last week filed a complaint of domestic violence against her husband Haag through her lawyers Sandeep Kapur and Niharika Karanjawala Misra from Karanjawala & Co.

According to the ANI news agency, Celina Jaitly has sought damages of Rs 50 along with compensation for loss of income and property.

What are the charges pressed by Celina against her husband?

Celina has alleged that he subjected her to mental and physical abuse over the years, which she says worsened after 2019.

She has in her complaint claimed that there have been several instances of gaslighting, arm-twisting, trust issues, emotional unavailability, and multiple insecurities of the respondent. His actions have severely compromised the complainant's confidence, dignity, and self-esteem, which has belittled her as a human being.

She has further alleged that Haag had "hoodwinked her into giving him control of her assets and finances. He has taken advantage of her by pressurizing her to transfer ownership of her residence at Mumbai to his name while she was undergoing severe depression after the death of her newborn child and both parents within a few months of each other."

During an interaction with Republic TV, the lawyer said that Celina stayed in the marriage with hopes that Peter's behavior would change and for the benefit of her three children.

The lawyer stated that Celina had to go through cruelty

Nikarika said, "There have been instances of physical violence as well. Mr. Haag losing his temper, throwing things, breaking things, being violent with Celina on a few occasions, and a lot of emotional cruelty. As I said, there is also a parallel civil proceeding for a gift wreath that was obtained via coercion and manipulation. Unfortunately, in 2017, after Celina, in a short period of time, lost one child and her parents, Peter took advantage of her emotionally depressed state in order to manipulate her into parting with her property, and he shifted them to a very remote area of Austria where she didn't speak the language well and didn't know many people, so that it would be easier to separate and subjugate her."

"These are the allegations that we've raised in our petition. Presumably, on December 12, Mr Haag will offer his reply to our allegations. There were instances of physical violence", she added.

The lawyer stated, "There have been instances of violence. Since this matter is sub judice, I won't get into much into exactly what the incidents were. It's not my story to tell, but we're hopeful that when it plays out in court, we're hopeful that justice will be done by her and her children."

The lawyer also revealed that it was Celina's savings from many years that funded their lifestyle.

Celina Jaitly has also filed a suit before the Bombay City Civil Court for the cancellation of a gift deed dated Jan 14, 2019, wherein she had gifted a shared household property to Peter. The suit is now scheduled for hearing and final disposal.

The case was heard on Tuesday before SC Tadye, Ld. Judicial Magistrate First Class, Andheri, and the court has issued a notice to Peter Haag to appear by December 12.

On Tuesday, taking to Instagram, Celina wrote, "In the middle of the strongest most turbulent storm of my life I never imagined I would spend fighting alone, without any parents, without any support system I never thought there would come a day without all the pillars on which the roof of my world once rested, my parents, my brother, my children, & the one who promised to stand by me, love me, care for me, & bear every trouble with me.."

About Celina and Peter's love story

Celina and Peter have three sons. She married the Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier in 2011. They became parents to twin boys in 2012, whom they named Winston and Viraaj. She gave birth to a second set of twin boys, Shamsher and Arthur, in 2017. One of the twins from the 2017 pregnancy, Shamsher, passed away due to a heart condition.