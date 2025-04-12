Congratulations are in order as Gaurav Khanna emerges as the winner of Celebrity MasterChef India! He takes home the coveted trophy, along with a cash prize of Rs 20 lakhs.

Gaurav's final dish left a lasting impression on the judges. An emotional moment unfolded during the finale as the judges praised his culinary creation. Farah Khan, Sanjeev Kapoor, and Ranveer Brar embraced him warmly and congratulated him. Sanjeev Kapoor told him,

"Ab tak shayad emotions se bhag kar yahan tak pahuche ho. Aaj se zindagi shuru karo, emotions se jud ke."

Following Gaurav's win, Chef Vikas Khanna not only congratulated him but also revealed that he had become a true fan of the actor.

Sharing a photo of Gaurav in his winner's apron, proudly holding the trophy, Vikas wrote on social media, "Never met anyone like you, Gaurav Khanna. I've been part of the television world for nearly two decades, but this was a first — watching someone say, 'I will not accept an advantage that creates a disadvantage for someone else.' In a world where we're often racing to get ahead and cut off each other nonstop... you reminded me what it truly means to be a winner — with integrity, empathy, and grace. #YourFan"

Nikki Tamboli was declared the first runner-up, while Tejasswi Prakash secured the second runner-up. The show featured an esteemed panel of judges, including Farah Khan, Vikas Khanna, and Ranveer Brar, with renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor making a special appearance during the grand finale.

Alongside Gaurav, Nikki, and Tejasswi, the season featured a talented lineup of celebrity contestants, such as Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, Abhijeet Sawant, Rajiv Adatia, Faisal Shaikh, Usha Nadkarni, and more.