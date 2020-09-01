Celebrity couple Noel Sean and Ester Noronha are officially divorced. They had tied the knot in 2019 and had differences within months after wedding. They had approached the court, but refrained from speaking about strained relationship in public till they are legally separated.

Noel Sean announced the news with a tweet, "I am Officially Divorced. Wishing Ester Noronha a great new life ahead! God bless! [sic]"

Explaining further, he said, "After a long hard silence, today I officially announce my divorce with Ester. We were waiting for courts decision to make it public. We had our differences which led to this & finally we decided to end this only to save the grace of this beautiful relationship. God bless you Ester & may all your dreams come true, wishing you nothing but the best.

I request everyone to be supportive of this at this point of time & help us to heal from it. It will always be a beautiful phase of my life & I thank God for each & every day in it. I request everyone not to bother her or my family in any ways & I want to thank my family, friends & everyone who stood by me in my dark days. God Bless!" (sic).

Ester Noronha stated on her social media page that they parted ways due to "irreconcilable compatibility issues." She wrote, "Finally... Here's the answer to the most frequently asked question to me in the last 1 year... which many of you have speculated, guessed and even discussed on the comments of my posts for a very long time now and are eagerly waiting for my response or confirmation...

We are officially divorced. I've been patiently waiting to do this for more than a year now... but didn't want to do so before it was legal and official. Noel and I got married on the 3rd of January 2019 and soon after we had several irreconcilable compatibility issues due to which we had separated within a few days and finally filed for a mutual divorce in June 2019. Since then it has been a quiet, patient wait until yesterday when our plea got finally granted by the court. [sic]"

Singer and TV host Noel Sean and actress Ester Noronha had tied the knot in Mangaluru.