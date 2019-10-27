As the much-awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu is inching closer, excitement among the audiences is soaring high. In a week or so, the grand finale will be aired and the winner will win the season 3 title. Rahul Sipligunj has already got the ticket to the grand finale and it was a complete surprise to his fans and audience. His fans are already celebrating, considering it to be a victory as they seem confident that he would win the Bigg Boss 3 Telugu title.

Last week, Rahul's friend Noel Sean, one of the very few Telugu rappers in the industry has been promoting and supporting Rahul online, appealing his fans to support his friend. Also, Noel is an actor who starred in films like Eega and Rangasthalam. Noel and Rahul have done several songs together.

Noel was recently seen in an interview on YouTube where he spoke a lot about Rahul, his struggles and about their bond. The rapper was all praises for Rahul and according to him, Rahul deserves the title in every possible way.

In the interview, he said, "I think Rahul has to win the title and he deserves. From his laptop to the gold chain, Rahul sold many things to make his private albums and singles. He is still taking the baby steps of his career and Bigg Boss is like a turning point for his career. For all the ups and downs he has seen in life until now, Bigg Boss is a boon."

Also, Noel added that Sreemukhi is in a good profession and she has earned good enough money. So he thinks it is Rahul's time to earn now. This comment did not go down well with the Bigg Boss audience who watched this interview.