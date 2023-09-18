Celebrations are in order as mom-to-be Swara Bhaskar is set to welcome her first child with husband-politician Fahad Ahmad. The actress announced her pregnancy on social media a few months ago. Post which she also posted pictures from an adorable maternity photoshoot featuring herself and her husband Fahad Ahmad.

As the actor is inching closer towards embracing motherhood. Her close friends and family gave her a beautiful surprise, a baby shower.

Let's take a sneak peek into Swara's baby shower

Her cute baby shower comprised of cute balloons, a special cake and lots of selfies.

On Monday, Swara took to Instagram to share a video of herself wherein she 'arrived in pyjamas'. The actor was seen holding Fahad's hand in the clip. She also thanked her friends for the sweetest surprise.

The actor wrote in her Instagram caption, "I love surprises! Last week, one of my oldest friends @samar_narayen and the amazing @laks7 and Fahad gave me the sweetest surprise in the form a baby shower that they managed to plan and execute without me getting even a whiff of it! I was sooooo clueless I arrived in pajamas! Ok not quite... but I didn't catch on till I caught @kaushikmoitra and @priyatnabasu arriving outside and then too I was merely confused! Thank you so much guys! Samar and Lakshita for so thoughtfully thinking of this sweet plan and executing it, @fahadzirarahmad for keeping the secret."

Fans and friends from the fraternity dropped the cutest comments on mum-to-be's pictures and videos

Swara and Fahad are seen posing with 'papa and mommy-to-be' balloons. The two also cut a chocolate cake with pink and blue decorations.

Swara Bhasker wedding

Swara Bhasker announced her wedding to political activist Fahad Ahmad in February this year.

Their wedding festivities were followed by rituals such as haldi, sangeet and reception in March.