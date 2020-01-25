Naseeruddin Shah recently made headlines when he called Anupam Kher a clown while opening up about the nation-wide protests against CAA/NRC/NPR. And now his daughter Heeba Shah is in the news but for all the wrong reasons.

On January 16, she assaulted two employees of a veterinary clinic. The incident was caught on CCTV camera and now the video of Heeba beating up two women has gone viral on the internet. The Versova police have registered a non-cognisable offence against her.

How it all began

Heeba had gone to the clinic on behalf of her friend Supriya Sharma, who had booked an appointment for the sterilisation of her two cats. However, when Heeba was asked to wait for some time outside the clinic, she allegedly got agitated with the staff members. She verbally abused and slapped them allegedly for no reason.

"On January 16 at 2.50 pm actress Heeba Shah walked into our community veterinary clinic with two cats for sterilisation. Our clinic caretaker asked her to wait for 5 minutes as a surgery was on. After 2-3 minutes of waiting she aggressively said to our staff members, "Don't you know who I am? How can you make me wait for so long outside without any assistance? How come no one helped me to get my cats' cage out of the rickshaw on arrival?" Mriidu Khosla, a trustee of The Feline Foundation told Mid-Day.

Heeba admits hitting the clinic's staff members

Naseeruddin Shah's daughter admitted that she did hit the two women employees but it was the clinic's staff members who first started abusing her. She said that she got pushed and was treated badly by the lady in the clinic.

"I did hit them, but they started it. The gatekeeper didn't allow me to enter the clinic and asked several questions. I told him that I had an appointment. In the clinic when I told the attendant about the watchman, she also started abusing me and speaking rudely. Then one of the women there pushed me and told me to get out from the premises immediately. This is not the way to speak to anyone who is visiting the clinic. The lady in the clinic started fighting with me. The clinic staff should talk politely to customers visiting their clinic," Heeba told the daily.

Watch the CCTV footage here: