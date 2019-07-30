India's coffee mogul VG Siddhartha, who owns Café Coffee Day, has been missing since Monday. The businessman is the son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna. He had gone missing on a bridge over the Netravati River in Mangaluru.

According to a statement by Siddhartha's driver to the police, the businessman was on his phone and had asked him to stop near the bridge. He got down from the car and the driver was then instructed to wait on the other side of the bridge.

When Siddhartha did not return after an hour, the driver searched in the nearby areas and alerted his family members.