The Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, has expressed shock over Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha's death. The industrialist had a word of caution for business moguls.

Reacting to the demise of the CCD boss, Anand Mahindra said that he did not know Siddhartha personally and that he had no knowledge about his financial circumstances. However, he said that entrepreneurs must not allow business failure to destroy their self-esteem as it will be the end of entrepreneurship.

Apart from being famous for his work, Anand Mahindra is also known for his prompt and kickass replies on social media platforms.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, another big name of India Inc., reacted to the demise of Siddhartha. The Biocon MD said it was a "shocking and sad end to a quiet n unassuming pioneer who started the coffee cafes business ahead of Starbucks in India".

Shaw also posting Siddhartha's letter, saying that the Private Equity fund manager acted like a moneylender which seemed to have caused unbearable stress to VG Siddhartha and it needs to be investigated.

Coffee King VG Siddhartha went missing on Monday evening. His body was recovered from Netravathi river in Mangaluru on Wednesday morning at around 6:30 am. Siddhartha's body was washed ashore near Ullal and was fished out by local fishermen from the Netravati River. His family has already been intimated about the recovery of the body. Siddhartha's body is being shifted to a hospital for postmortem. After the autopsy, his body will be handed over to the family.

The postmortem procedure is going to take a couple of hours for the doctors at the Wenlock Hospital to complete.

All outlets of CCD across India will remain closed to mourn the loss of its founder.