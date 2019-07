Live

The body of Cafe Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha, who was reported missing from Mangaluru on late Monday evening, was found at around 6.30 am on Wednesday morning. It was recovered by a group of fishermen from Netravati River near the Hoige Bazaar.

"A body has been found and it appears to be of Cafe Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha," said Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada Sasikanth Senthil.

Police have informed Siddhartha's family members and sent the body for post-mortem.

Live Updates