Those who performed well in Class X board exams, have another reason to smile. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released the evaluation criteria for assessing Class 12 students and it will be based on the marks secured in Class X exams.

The Class X component will contribute 30 per cent in the evaluation of final result. This 30 per cent will be based on the best three performing subjects of the candidate. Class XI component will also contribute 30 per cent in the evaluation process, but this percentage will be based on the final exam. The rest 40 per cent will be the Class 12 component which will be based on unit test/mid-term/pre-board examinations.

While accepting the CBSE formula for the assessment of Class 12 students, the Supreme Court also said that it would hear the matter on June 21 again to find out whether any other suggestion could be placed before the CBSE for consideration. The SC also agreed to hear petitions for the cancellation of state board examinations for Class 12 in the states of Assam, Punjab, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh.

For those who did not do well earlier

There has been a ruckus over all the pros and cons when it comes to both holding or cancelling Class 12 board exams of the CBSE or the CISCE amid the pandemic situation.

Attorney General KK Venugopal also told the bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari that CBSE students who are not satisfied with the evaluation criteria will be given an opportunity to sit for the Class 12 exams when the pandemic situation allows. The bench was hearing a plea seeking the cancellation of exams.

The affidavit specified, "In case where any candidate is not satisfied with the assessment done, based on the policy, such candidates will be given an opportunity to appear in examinations to be conducted by the Board, when conditions are conducive for holding the examinations. As per this policy, marks scored in the later examination will considered as final."

The Supreme Court, while responding to a plea on Class 12 board exams, had instructed the boards to devise a fair strategy within two weeks on how to evaluate children in the absence of examinations. CBSE had formed a twelve-member committee to do the same.

What the affidavit says?



Attorney General K.K.Venugopal, while representing CBSE further specified that CBSE finalised the evaluation formula after obtaining feedback from 229 Sahodaya School Complex comprising 7734 schools and a 13-member committee of experts, comprising of IAS officers and education experts constituted on June 4.

Meanwhile, CISCE counsel J.K.Das informed the Apex Court that it will take the performance of students in the last six years while awarding the final marks to Class 12 students.

Result on July 31

The board also informed the top court that results for Class 12 will be declared by July 31. Elaborating the criteria of assessment, the CBSE said, "The computation of theory marks for Class 12 will be based on performance in one or more unit tests/mid-term/pre-boards theory examination. The result committee of the school may decide weightage to be given to each exam (whether pre-boards/mid-term etc) based on the credibility and reliability of the assessment." The SC also suggested that there should be an in-built mechanism in the scheme to address grievances of students after the declaration of results.

Where is the standardisation?

As almost 70 per cent of the evaluation component is based on how a student fared in school examinations, many academics have expressed concerns over how standardisation will be compromised in this process.

As the marking process, mode of conduct of examinations, questions paper will be all school-dependent. The schools have been given the date of July 15 to submit the final marks to the board. Each school is required to form a five-member committee comprising the principal, two senior teachers of Class 12 and two senior teachers of Class 12 from neighbouring senior secondary schools.

Are the students happy?

There is something innovative about examinations and results when it comes to memes. Many have chosen just chose to make fun of those who only take their board examinations seriously. But several candidates rued about the lack of standardisation process in the evaluation formula as seen here.