Five states and union territories namely Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chandigarh, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands achieved the highest grade for 2019-20 in Performance Grade Index (PGI) released by Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Sunday.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Punjab, and Arunachal Pradesh have improved their score by 20 percent. For the first time, five states and UTs have crossed the threshold of 90 percent PGI score and reached Grade I++. However, neither any state nor Union Territory secure points between 951 to 1000 to reach a level I as per the grading of PGI.

Comparison with previous year's performance

A major purpose of the PGI is the creation of an environment that would nudge each state and UT to improve its performance continuously. The state-wise performance in PGI 2019-20 compared to PGI 2018-19 shows that 33 states and UTs have improved their PGI score in 2019-20 compared to the previous year.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Punjab, and Arunachala Pradesh have improved their score by more than 203.

Eleven states and UTs, namely Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Utter Pradesh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, West Bengal, Odisha, Rajasthan, Haryana, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu have improved their score by 103 to 203.

Ten States/UTs, namely, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, and NCT of Delhi have improved their PGI score by 53 to 103.

Nine states and UTs. namely, Mizoram, Assam, Sikkim, Telangana, Goa, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Kerala, and Chandigarh have improved their score by 0.13 to 53.

Only two States, namely Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have scored less than 2018-19. PGI grades for one UT, Ladakh has been computed for the first time in 2019-20.

PGI exercise aims to help states, UTs to focus on areas of concern

First published in 2019 for the year 2017-18, PGI as an exercise aims to undertake multi-pronged interventions that could help various states and administrations to reach the desired goals vis a vis education. The report also helps as a good source of information of best practices followed by other States and UTs. The aim is to help states/ UTs to pinpoint the areas of concerns and learning gaps and effectively bridge them.

At the same time, it is expected to act as a good source of information for best practices followed by states and UTs which can be shared.