The moment of truth came for around 20 lakh students as the Central Board of Secondary Education announced the CBSE Class X result 2021 on Tuesday. And going by the encouraging pass percentage of 99.04%, it seems hardly any candidates will be bereft of the Class 10 certificate this year.

A total of 2,00,962 students have secured marks in the range of 90-95 per cent, while a total of 57,824 students which is 2.67% of the total students have secured 95% and above, the CBSE confirmed.

The results were declared online on the official website of the board – cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also check their results on several other platforms from websites to mobile apps, Digilocker to through SMS.

On compartment basis

For every bright student, there are those who couldn't give their best performance. A total of 17636 students have got compartment this year, which is a very small fraction of 0.84% of total students. It must be notes that Kendriya Vidyalayas have secured an incredible 100% pass percentage.

Keep these papers handy to check results online

In order to be able to access their CBSE Class 10 result, the students must enter their roll number, centre number, school number and admit card details in the available fields on the website. Apart from the official website of the board, candidates can also check their result through SMS and Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) over a call, by typing the required details and sending to 7738299899.

The Class 10 result is based on the marks secured after combining the practical examination performance and internal assessment. Around 1.8 million students have registered themselves for Class 10 exams of the CBSE.

The board was to earlier announce the Class 10 results on June 20, which was later postponed. Ever since the CBSE Class 12 results were announced on July 30, there have been strong speculations about Class 10 results, making the Board official confirm that they'll be out in the first week of August.

The institutions and their performance



Those who have to study, will study anywhere, so goes the rhetoric in favour of the students, but here is why institutions matter. Govt-aided schools registered a pass percentage of 95.88, while government schools registered a pass percentage of 96.03%. Independent schools scored 99.57% while Kendriya Vidyalayas a 100%.

Result pending

The number of students who appeared in private and patriarchal candidates is 36841, while total number of regular candidates appearing is 21,13,767. However, result of all the students could not be declared as scorecards of16,639 candidates is still under process.